Committee formed to end moon sighting controversy: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced on Tuesday to have constituted a committee with an aim to put an end to controversy surrounding moon sighting in the country.

“Ministry of Science and Tech[nology] Committee to resolve #moonsighting controversy constituted,” he tweeted this morning, embedding a notification issued to this effect.

“The Federal Minister for Science and Technology has been pleased to constitute following committee to finalize the calendar to indicate the exact dates of Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr & Eid-ul-Azha and Moharram for the next five years with 100% accuracy,” read the notification.

The committee will be led by Dr Muhammad Tariq Masood, joint scientific adviser of the science and technology ministry, Waqar Ahmad, lecturer at the metrology department of CUI Islamabad, Nadeem Faisal, and Abu Nasan, deputy directors at the metrology department and Ghulam Murtaza of SUPARCO (Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission), Islamabad.

