Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Committee formed to end moon sighting controversy: Fawad

Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced on Tuesday to have constituted a committee with an aim to put an end to controversy surrounding moon sighting in the country.

“Ministry of Science and Tech[nology] Committee to resolve #moonsighting controversy constituted,” he tweeted this morning, embedding a notification issued to this effect.

“The Federal Minister for Science and Technology has been pleased to constitute following committee to finalize the calendar to indicate the exact dates of Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr & Eid-ul-Azha and Moharram for the next five years with 100% accuracy,” read the notification.

The committee will be led by Dr Muhammad Tariq Masood, joint scientific adviser of the science and technology ministry, Waqar Ahmad, lecturer at the metrology department of CUI Islamabad, Nadeem Faisal, and Abu Nasan, deputy directors at the metrology department and Ghulam Murtaza of SUPARCO (Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission), Islamabad.

Read Also: Fawad Chaudhry suggests modern technology to end ‘Ruet-e-Hilal’ disputes

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

SHC moved against recent hike in PoL prices

Pakistan

Hot and dry weather expected in most parts of country

Pakistan

Shafqat Mahmood asks madaris to register themselves with education ministry

Pakistan

Three people shot dead over personal enmity in Peshawar


ARY NEWS URDU