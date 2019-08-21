PM forms committee to review retirement age of govt employees

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a seven-member committee to review the retirement age of government employees, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the Adviser to the Premier on Institutional Reforms will head the committee comprising the Secretaries of Finance, Establishment, Defense, Law, and the Auditor General.

The committee will decide whether the age of retirement should be extended, and it will also give suggestions on legal, social and economic aspects related to the matter.

Sources said that terms of references (TORs) of the committee have been finalized.

The special committee will present its proposals to the prime minister in three weeks. In case of the approval of the recommendations, the committee will then chalk out an implementation plan.

Earlier in June, Prime Minister Imran Khan had summoned establishment division to mull over the matter of extending the retirement age of government employees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per sources, the KP government was likely to increase the retirement age by three years. It is pertinent to note that the official age of retirement for government employees is 60 years.

