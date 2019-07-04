Communications ministry recovers Rs7.88 billion through audit

ISLAMABAD: The accountability process in the national institutions’ have generated pace as Ministry of Communications has recovered another Rs4500 million through accountability steps, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the communication ministry has recovered Rs 4500 million by conducting an audit in various projects of the MOC. The total amount recovered through audit has now reached to Rs7.88 billion.

“An amount of Rs 4500 million has recently been deposited in national exchequer after the special audit of various projects,” said a statement by MoC.

Earlier, Rs4.32 bn rupees were generated from the ministry of communication through accountability steps taken by Murad.

It must be noted that on the directives of Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, a campaign had been launched for recovery of an embezzled amount of the ministry in various contracts.

The efforts of Federal Minister Murad Saeed to turn his ministries that were running in the loss, into the profitable one, are paying off now.

