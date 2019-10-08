ISLAMABAD: The ongoing process of accountability and transparency under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is bearing fruits, as looted money is being recovered from ministries.

As per details, the Federal Ministry of Communication made its second-biggest recovery by audits and inquiry of various previous contracts.

The ministry retrieved over Rs1.32 billion and submitted the amount into the national exchequer.

From Okara Bypass project, the advance payment of Rs200 million was recovered by the ministry. The additional money worth Rs242 million given to the contractor for a project in Panjgur was also retaken.

Similarly, Rs69 million embezzled in Rajanpur and DG Khan Indus Highway was also redeemed. The ministry also reclaimed Rs122 million from Islamabad-Muzzafarabad Dual Carriageway, which was paid in violation of PC-1 (Planning Commission).

In July, the Ministry of Communications had recovered another Rs4500 million by conducting the audit of various projects of the ministry.

A total amount of Rs8 billion was redeemed by the ministry during the last year.

It must be noted that on the directives of Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, a campaign had been launched for recovery of looted money of the ministry in several contracts.

