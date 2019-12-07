ISLAMABAD: The revenue of the Communication ministry has increased by 62 per cent in last 15 months, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The ministry while revealing its performance of 15 months in a report issued here on Saturday, said that it has generated Rs.24.42 billion to its revenue, while Rs 11.90 billion were received on account of embezzlement of funds in the mega project.

“The record of corruption cases reported in the department was handed over to the PM’s Inquiry Commission and the NAB”, the report said.

Around Rs. 231 million were saved in the communication ministry through austerity drive on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In the month of April, the Senate of Pakistan was informed that the revenue of National Highway Authority (NHA) has increased by ten billion rupees over the last eight months.

Read more: Murad Saeed achieves fastest revenue record in both the ministries

Apprising the house, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed had said that work was underway on geographic information system to ensure better management of highways and motorways.

“The revenue collected from the toll plazas are being spent on the maintenance and repair of the highways”, he had maintained.

Murad Saeed maintained a national road safety policy has been framed to ensure safety of commuters on the roads.

