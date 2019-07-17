Communications Ministry records historic increase of 51% in income

ISLAMABAD: As per an evaluation report issued by the federal government, the income of the Ministry of Communications witnessed the historic increase by 51 percent.

The figures were disclosed in a report of performance and expenditures of the ministry during the last 11 months.

According to the report, the revenue of the communication ministry has boosted to Rs43 billion.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has so far recovered Rs7 billion and deposited the amount to the national kitty.

The report said billions of rupees were also recovered under the anti-encroachment campaign of the government.

It pointed out that during previous governments, ministers and parliamentary secretaries received Rs35,91,000 and Rs48, 52,000, respectively, in the name of Travelling Allowance & Dearness Allowance (TA&DA).

It was also revealed that the expenditure of merely vehicles and petrol was Rs 1,20,00,000 during the tenure of former ruling parties.

A new system containing facilities such as e-billing, e-tendering, and mobile app has been introduced in the ministry to enhance transparency.

The report said different projects of national highways will be completed within three to six months.

