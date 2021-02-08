Game maker gifts its employees luxury gadgets after profitable 2020 year

A game development company set the bar of taking care of employees to the next level by gifting each one of them from a range of gadgets from PS5’s Graphic Cards to Nintendo Switch consoles.

This might sound too good to be true but it really happened at MiHoYo -the game developer headquartered in Shanghai, China, behind the popular open-world action role-playing game Genshin Impact.

This was first highlighted via a tweet by one Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) revealing the massive giveaway was a part of the company’s annual employee meeting where they were offered these goodies as token of company’s gratitude for their successful year.

The products ranged from PlayStation 5’s to Nintendo Switch consoles. However, it even had GeForce RTX Graphics Cards (which scalpers are selling at a premium price tag) as well as Apple iPhones, iPads and others.

These popular electronic gadgets were given to each employee of the game for a successful 2020 performance, not just surviving the COVID-19 pandemic year but actually thriving in it like no other.

Due to limited stocks, employees got the goodies through a lottery system to make sure equal opportunity for all.

