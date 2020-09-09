PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has increased compensation amount from Rs500,000 to Rs900,000 for the bereaved families of the labours who lost their lives in marble mine incident in Mohmand agency, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

CM Mahmood Khan added that payment of Rs100,000 will also be made to those who have suffered injuries in the Mohmand incident.

The heirs of the victims will not be left alone as they grieve their loss, the KP chief minister said, stressing that best medical facilities will be ensured to those who have been injured.

On Tuesday, Labour Minister KP Shaukat Yousafzai had confirmed at least 21 people died in the mine incident following a rockslide.

During his visit to the incident site, Yousafzai had said that around 35 people were working at the Mohmand’s marble mine at the time of the incident. “We have recovered 21 bodies from the debris of the caved-in mine as seven people are still missing,” he said.

He had said that the rescue teams reached to the site of the incident soon after the incident. “It was a difficult rescue operation carried out by rescue workers and Pakistan Army teams,” he said while lauding their efforts.

