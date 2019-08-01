ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani asserted that he would fierecly compete with Opposition’s no-confidence motion, expected to be tabled today (Thursday).

As per details, the Senate chairman has decided against tendering his resignation and announced to compete against the no-trust motion.

He said Opposition has nothing but rumors and the no-trust motion will be made unsuccessful in the Senate.

Authorities have finalised preparations for the upcoming session of the Upper House as voting for the no-trust motions against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjran and the Deputy Chairman Salim Mandivalla is scheduled to take place in the Senate session today (Thursday).

Ballot papers for the forthcoming voting in Senate have been prepared which will be used for secret voting by senators in accordance with their names in alphabetic order.

It is declared mandatory to insert vote into the ballot box after casting vote in favour or opposition.

Earlier, on July 9, the opposition parties had submitted a resolution against Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to the secretariat of the upper house of parliament with signatures of 38 opposition members.

