LAHORE: Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said complaints within a party or coalition is part of democratic process adding that the grievances of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) will be addressed.

There were speculations about differences of the coalition partner with ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The PML-Q lawmakers in Punjab had expressed concerns over some ministers of the government.

Talking to mediamen Punjab governor said this government will complete its five years’ tenure denying any possibility of the mid-term elections in the country.

The Punjab governor in an earlier media talk also dispelled the impression of internal differences and said that the PTI and the PML-Q coalition government has no threat from within as both parties had jointly won several seats in the election and are now complementing each other.

“The Chaudhrys are seasoned politicians and cannot go for an irresponsible reaction,” he said while responding to a question regarding a statement of a federal minister from PTI. He said the minister had already apologised for his uncalled for statement.

Replying a question, Chaudhry Sarwar said, “One should not interfere in Nawaz Sharif’s matter neither the government is doing so.”

“The courts are independent and free, what decision they will take on the matter, will be accepted to us,” Governor Sarwar said.

“I pray for recuperation of Nawaz Sharif, may Allah bless him with health,” Chaudhry Sarwar further said.

Comments

comments