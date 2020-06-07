Complete Lockdown being observed in Sindh, Punjab, KP today

ISLAMABAD: A complete lockdown is being observed today in Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The National Coordination Committee (NCC) on June 1st decided to keep the businesses closed on Saturday and Sunday in a week, which will remain open from Monday to Friday.

The federal and provincial governments had agreed on a recommended list for reopening the businesses and trade activities amid coronavirus crisis.

All major markets, shopping malls and business centres have been closed and business activities have been suspended due to the lockdown in three provinces.

Only vegetable, grocery, milk and meat shops, medical stores and petrol pumps have been open under the instructions of government.

It is pertinent to mention here that Balochistan province had announced lockdown only on Friday. Business activities remain continued in the province on other days of week.

The government decided to strictly implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the virus spread. They had also agreed to devise a balanced policy to cope with the challenges of pandemic and economic stability.

