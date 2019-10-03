No compromise to be made on Kashmiris’ right to self-determination: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over a Corps Commanders conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Thursday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The conference reviewed geo-strategic and national security environment and the ongoing situation in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

CCC at GHQ. Commanders reiterated resolve for befitting response to any Indian misadventure or aggression being conveyed through irresponsible media statements by Indian military commanders. (1 of 2). pic.twitter.com/vXpyPMwsy6 — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) October 3, 2019

The top army brass acknowledged “effective highlighting of Kashmir dispute exposing Indian human rights violations in under siege IOJ&K during the UNGA session.”

“The forum expressed appreciation for effectively dealing foreign-backed efforts at destabilising Pakistan through various machinations,” the ISPR said, adding the corps commanders reiterated their resolve for giving a befitting response to any Indian misadventure or aggression being conveyed through irresponsible media statements by Indian military commanders.

Gen Bajwa said the Pakistan Army is fully configured, prepared and determined to defend honour, dignity and territorial integrity of the motherland at all costs.

“Kashmir is a jugular vein of Pakistan and no compromise shall be made which denies right of self-determination to our brave Kashmiri brethren, ” he added.

Comments

comments