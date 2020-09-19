Concerned over surging COVID-19 cases in Balochistan: Shahwani

QUETTA: Balochistan government’s spokesman Liaquat Shahwani on Saturday has expressed concern over upsurge in novel coronavirus cases in the province, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson said that on August 12, the number of cases in province were 88, while now the cases of the disease have surged to 115.

“We have tried our best for implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the province. According to experts, the change in weather conditions increasing the number of coronavirus cases,” Shahwani said.

In current month of September 1400 cases of COVID-19 have been surfaced so far, he said.

“We were apprehending high ratio of rise in the cases of disease after opening of schools. Balochistan have total 14,989 educational institutions, while 67 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported,” he said.

The government has closed 11 educational institutes in province till the next order, after reports of COVID-19 cases.

” In Balochistan University 23 cases of the disease have been reported and any decision about shutdown of schools will be taken after further test reports,” the government spokesperson said.

In a statement before opening of schools Shahwani had said that a committee has been formed to monitor enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs). He had also appealed to the people to follow the SOPs strictly to avoid infection.

