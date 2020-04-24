Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to 11,155

ISLAMABAD: The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 11,155, according to the latest statistics shown by the National Command and Operation Centre on Friday.

As per the breakup of the cases, 4767 infections have been reported in Punjab, Sindh, 3671, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1541, Balochistan 607, Islamabad Capital Territory 214, Gilgit-Baltistan 300, and Azad Kashmir has reported 55 cases.

According to National Command and Operation Center, so far 2,527 patients of coronavirus have been recovered, while 237 died and 111 others are in a critical condition.

8390 patients are under treatment at the various hospitals, quarantine facilities in the country.

131,365 tests have been conducted since outbreak of the pandemic with 6839 tests during last 24 hours. Local transmission is 79 percent and foreign travel 21 percent.

The government has made ready 717 hospitals with covid facilities with 2867 patients admitted across the country.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the government is mulling the option of imposing a “smart lockdown” to curb further spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Speaking during Ehsaas programme Live Telethon which was telecast by a number of TV channels, including ARY News, he said the government aims to provide relief to the labour class, daily wage earners and the weak segment of society.

Prime Minister Khan had stressed the need for “national unity and coordinated efforts” to ride out the coronavirus crisis.

