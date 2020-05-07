Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan jump to 24,073

ISLAMABAD: With 38 more coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours, the number of total deaths in the Pakistan due to pandemic has jumped to 564, ARY News reported Thursday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country have mounted to 24,073. Of these, 8,640 were reported in Sindh, 9,077 in Punjab, 3,712 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,495 in Balochistan, 521 in Islamabad Capital Territory 388 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 76 in Azad Kashmir.

As many as 6,464 patients have recovered from the virus, while 15,233 are still being treated at the hospitals and the quarantine facilities across the country.

Record 12,196 tests were conducted in the country during last 24 hours to detect the virus. The total number of the tests stand at 2,44,778.

Read more: Nine people die of coronavirus in Karachi within 24 hours

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet had decided to further ease lockdown restrictions.

On Wednesday, the aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan had said that it had been decided in the meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to resume domestic flight operations.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan had said that NCOC gave the approval to restore domestic flights, however, the final decision will be taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Thursday’s meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC).

A meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) will be held in Islamabad on Thursday (today) to take a final decision on easing lockdown restrictions in the country.

