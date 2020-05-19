Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 43,966 with 939 deaths

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 43,966 with 1,841 new cases reported during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Overall 15,976 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 17,241 in Sindh, 6,230 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,820 in Balochistan, 550 in Gilgit Baltistan, 1,034 in Islamabad and 115 in Azad Kashmir, said the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC),

30,538 patients are still under treatment at the hospitals while 12,480 patients have so far recovered from the virus.

The death toll stands at 939 with 36 new deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours.

The total number of coronavirus tests conducted thus far in the country stand at 4,92000, with 12,489 tests conducted during past 24 hours.

Coronavirus death toll reaches 334 in KP

Sixteen COVID-19 patients have lost their lives within one day, taking the death toll up to 334 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The KP health department confirmed 334 more people tested positive for coronavirus within 24 hours while took the total number of patients to 6,230 across KP.

The Monday’s death count due to coronavirus was recorded high in the provincial capital as 12 out of 16 people were belonging to Peshawar.

