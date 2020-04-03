ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 2,450 on Thursday after new infections were confirmed in the country on Friday, ARY News reported.

The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health, the death toll increases up to 35 and 10 patients are in critical condition.

The latest statistics of the national dashboard stated 126 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic thus far.

The total count of COVID-19 includes 920 patients in Punjab, 783 in Sindh, 311 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 190 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 169 in Balochistan, 68 in Islamabad, 9 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The country has recorded 66 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Pakistan had reported its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) on February 26 when a 22-year-old man was tested positive for the deadly virus at a high-end private hospital in Karachi after returning from Iran.

On Thursday, the young man donated his plasma, which upon approval of the country’s drug regulator (DRAP) will be transfused into critically ill patients of coronavirus to boost their immune system, thereby helping them recover fast and slow the spread of the virus.

Expressing happiness, Yaha Jafri said he is fortunate that his plasma would be of use to someone.

Global virus cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world has soared past one million and deaths have topped 50,000 as the United States reported the highest daily death toll of any country so far.

Despite more than half the planet living in some form of lockdown, the virus is continuing to spread rapidly, and to claim lives at an alarming pace, with the US, Spain and Britain all seeing their worst days yet.

About 6,000 people have died in the US outbreak, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, more than 1,100 of them in the last 24 hours.

Europe has been at the center of the crisis for weeks, but there have been signs that the epidemic could be approaching its peak there.

