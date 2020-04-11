Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan jump to 4,788

ISLAMABAD: The confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan Saturday reached 4,788, according to the National Command and Operation Centre’s latest statistics, ARY News reported.

As many as 190 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported across the country during last 24 hours. So far 762 patients have recovered from the deadly virus, whereas the death toll has surged to 71.

Highest 25 deaths were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22 in Sindh, 19 in Punjab, three in GB and one was reported in Islamabad and Balochistan.

According to the breakup of the cases province-wise Punjab tops the list with 2,336 cases, while Sindh has recorded 1,214 coronavirus cases so far.

656 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 220 in Balochistan, 113 in Islamabad, 215 in Gilgit Baltistan and 34 cases were reported in Azad Kashmir.

Overall 48 per cent of the cases are said to be of local transmission in the country while rest are of the nationals coming from abroad.

The health authorities have overall conducted 57,836 tests including 2,457 tests during the last 24 hours.

Global coronavirus death toll

The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus reached 100,000 on Friday, as the tally of cases passed 1.6 million, according to a Reuters tally.

The first death came in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Jan. 9. It took 83 days for the first 50,000 deaths to be recorded and just eight more for the toll to climb to 100,000.

The toll has been accelerating at a daily rate of between 6% and 10% over the past week, and there were almost 7,300 deaths globally reported on Thursday.

