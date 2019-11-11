Congo virus claims another life in Karachi, tally reaches 20

KARACHI: A man, who was diagnosed with the deadly Congo virus earlier, died at a hospital in Karachi on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the health department, the death toll due to the deadly virus has jumped to 20 this year, so far.

On July 25, a Congo virus alert had been issued for the metropolis, stipulating precautionary instructions for all those people who are visiting cattle farms.

The alert was issued by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to hospitals, directing the management to adopt special precautions for a congo affected patient.

Read more: Congo virus claims another life in Karachi, tally reaches 15

The letter of the KMC had further asked hospitals to establish special wards for congo patients, and run awareness campaigns about the virus.

The disease is caused when a tick attaches itself to the skin of cattle and when that infected tick or animal comes in contact with people, the highly contagious virus is transmitted into the human body and the person falls ill.

The initial symptoms of Congo fever include headache, high fever, rashes, back pain, joint pain, stomach pain and vomiting.

Comments

comments