LAHORE: After Sindh and Balochistan, the Punjab government on Friday banned congregational prayers in a bid to curb the swiftly increasing cases of coronavirus in the country, ARY News reported.

The provincial government issued the notification after consulting religious scholars and health experts.

According to a notification, only three to five mosque staff members (such as the imam and khateeb) are allowed to pray in the mosque.

علماء کرام کی رائے و رہنمائی اور طبی ماہرین کی ہدایات کے مطابق پنجاب بھر کی تمام مساجد میں صرف 3 سے 5 افراد (خطیب/امام/مؤذن/خدمت گار) نماز جمعہ و نماز پنجگانہ ادا کریں گے تاکہ اس موذی مرض سے بچا جا سکے#PunjabCoronavirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/frIRCdF2NX — Government of Punjab (@GOPunjabPK) March 27, 2020

The move has been taken to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan.

Earlier on Thursday, the Sindh government announced ban congregational prayers in mosques including Friday prayers in the province till April 05.

The decision was announced by the provincial spokesman Murtaza Wahab on his Twitter account. He said that the provincial government has taken a big decision placing a ban on congregational prayers at the mosques from masses.

“The decision is taken after consulting all religious leaders hailing from different school of thoughts and medical experts,” he said.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri on Thursday announced that the countrywide mosques would remain open amid coronavirus pandemic with limitations applied to the congregation within their premises during five-time prayers and Friday prayer.

It must be noted that the number of deaths from the coronavirus rose to nine while 1,235 have been affected, according to the latest report released by the National Command and Control Center on coronavirus on Friday.

The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health, reported that Sindh province has been affected more due to the virus, where the number of cases stands at 429, Punjab 408, Balochistan 131, KP 147, Gilgit-Baltistan, 91, Islamabad 27 and a two cases were reported in Azad Kashmir

