Warner Bros has finally dropped the first trailer for the third installment in the mega-hit The Conjuring franchise, and by the looks of it, fans are in for a treat!

Titled Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do it, the film will see the return of demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga respectively, and focuses on the real-life possession of 11-year-old David Glatzel and the subsequent trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, famous as the ‘Devil Made Me Do It’ case.

In 1981, Johnson sought a not-guilty charge after killing his landlord, with his defense team citing demonic possession for the killing. They claimed that the exorcism of Glatzel led to the same demon latching onto Johnson.

The trailer is typical of the Conjuring franchise and according to Variety, also teases that the third installment could be the last film in the franchise.

According to a video released earlier as a precursor to the trailer, the writer of the film James Wan said, “I really wanted The Conjuring 3 to get away from the whole haunted house set-up of the first two ‘Conjuring’ films. It should be more on a whole different level, something that we’ve never explored before in The Conjuring world.”

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, slated for release on June 4, is helmed by the same team that brought us the first two films; director Michael Chaves and writers David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Wan.

Apart from Wilson and Farmiga, the film also stars Julian Hillard as Glatzel and Ruairi O’Connor as Johnson.

Watch the trailer here:

