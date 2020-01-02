Construction of new water reservoirs top priority: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the worsening water scarcity in the country, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said that construction of new water reservoirs is the top priority of the incumbent government, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review progress of water sector development projects in Islamabad, Vawda vowed to provide potable water across the country.

He said that currently the ministry has sixty-one ongoing water related projects, while 51 new projects have been included in water sector development portfolio to ensure availability of water for crops.

Read More: Work on Dasu and Mangla dams to begin soon: Faisal Vawda

Last year on July 15, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda had announced that he had a good news for the nation regarding water scarcity and floods in the country.

The minister had announced that work would soon get underway on the delayed Dasu dam project which had been facing delays since the past few years.

Expanding upon the announcement, Vawda had said: “the project upon completion would generate 4,320 Megawatts of electricity which had been politicized in the past and national interest was neglected.”

