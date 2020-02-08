Construction of units under PM’s low-cost housing scheme begins

ISLAMABAD: The construction of houses under Prime Minister’s Low-cost housing scheme has begun, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Under this scheme, the houses will be handed over to the deserving persons on easy conditions and reasonable rates.

The construction of the house is currently underway under the supervision of the federal government under Micro Housing Loan.

The prime minister low-cost housing scheme received an overwhelming response from the masses of the country. The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) had to extend the deadline of online registration for the people due to the interest of the people.

The project of the government to provide 5 million houses to the homeless people of the country.

Earlier on July 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of a new phase of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Islamabad’s Zone 4.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing the ceremony, had expressed his happiness over the initiation of the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and vowed to expand the project to other parts of the country.

