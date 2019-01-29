Consultations underway to empower Gilgit-Baltistan: GB minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday said consultations were underway to empower Gilgit-Baltistan and suggestions would be presented in the cabinet soon in this regard.

“Steps are being taken for constitutional rights of Gilgit-Baltistan in the light of Supreme Court’s decision,” he said while talking to Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Fida Muhammad Nashad in Islamabad.

Development projects in various sectors came under discussion during the meeting.

They also reviewed various projects to connect Gilgit-Baltistan with Azad Kashmir and to open highways in all the seasons.

Read More: ‘Govt accords highest priority to timely completion of development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan’

Ali Amin Gandapur said that devolution of powers was part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s manifesto to ensure smooth functioning of the affairs and resolution of problems being faced by general public of the region.

He said the government was taking measures to promote tourism in Gilgit Baltistan.

He said Gilgit-Skardu road will be completed in time. He said the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) authorities would be approached to review and reduce fares on Islamabad-Skardu route.

Discussing the shortage of officers in GB, the minister said that this shortage would be overcome soon.

On January 19, the minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan said efforts were underway to bring foreign investment in the tourism and mineral sectors in Gilgit-Baltistan.

“The energy projects in the region are very imperative and thousands of megawatt electricity can be generated from them,” the minister said.

Comments

comments