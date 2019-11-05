Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan to submit a written apology by Saturday.

The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the order during the hearing of the contempt of court case against the special assistant today.

Awan was asked to submit a written reply after unconditionally apologizing to the court during the last hearing.

Justice Minallah instructed the special assistant’s lawyer to submit the written apology by Saturday while fixing November 11 as the date for the next hearing.

In the last hearing on Nov 1, SAPM Awan tendered an unconditional apology in the court of law, agreeing to the fact that she had transgressed legal boundaries and was liable for contempt.

The high court accepted the government dignitary’s apology and asked her to submit a written reply to a show-cause notice with regards to criminal proceedings.

 

