ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan today (Monday) hearing a petition filed against the Secretary of Planning and Development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over alleged contempt of court, ARY News reported.

Cheif Justice of Pakistan, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa presiding over the proceedings ruled out a possibility of continuing with the case as the court which had been mentioned in the petition to have been targetted by the secretary, reverted it’s claimed and said that no such thing took place.

Cheif Justice Asif Saeed Khosa in his remarks said: “If a court which the contempt was allegedly done against feels like that the contempt never happened then we have no case on our hands.”

The petitioner argued that the secretary had lied during court proceedings about a piece of land which he claimed to not have acquired but forcefully acquired post the initial testimony in the court.

To this the Chief Justice exclaimed that the offence then became a different case altogether.

“If what you claim is true then the allegations you pitted against the secretary don’t fit the bill, this is not a contempt of court case at all,” said the Chief Justice.

“If their has been a wrong doing then you must refer to the civil courts, this is not a matter of contempt against the court, remarked the CJ.

