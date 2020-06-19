Cop killed, woman SHO injured as police van overturns in Karachi

KARACHI: A police personnel was killed and his two colleagues, including a woman station house officers (SHO) sustained serious injuries when the police mobile carrying them overturned near Northern Bypass in Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, lady SHO Sharafat Khan of Sarjani Town police station received a report about an encounter in which a policeman embraced martyrdom. The woman SHO along with his team was heading to the crime-scene when their vehicle turned turtle and resultantly one police officer was killed and two others, including the woman SHO received injuries.

Rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the body and the injured to the hospital. Sources said that the accident took place due to over-speeding.

Earlier on April 22, two dacoits had been killed in an alleged encounter with police in Gulshan-e-Maymar area of the city.

According to police, the dacoits had been looting in the area and upon seeing the police party, they had opened fire upon. In the exchange of fire two dacoits had been killed, while two of their accomplices had managed to flee away from the scene.

