Corona positive tests ratio in country stands at 8.83pc: Faisal Sultan

ISLAMABAD: The ratio of COVID-19 positive tests in the country stands at 8.83 percent, Special Assistant to the PM on health services said in a statement, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Dr. Faisal Sultan in a statement said that the test positivity rate of Covid-19 cases in Islamabad has been recorded at 12.31 percent in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise, Punjab recorded Covid-19 positivity ratio at 10.43pc, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 8.55pc, Sindh 2.98pc, Balochistan 2.15pc, Azad Kashmir 8.98pc and Gilgit-Baltistan 2.33pc, the prime minister’s aide said.

Dr. Faisal Sultan stated that current wave of Covid-19 have potential to be worse than the first Covid wave in the summer of 2020.

Advising against complacency he asked people for social distancing and wearing masks. He also advised against visiting crowded places of any kind.

“We should follow the SOPs thoroughly, which could save us from the pandemic,” he said.

He said that the federal government has procured and will continue to procure COVID vaccine for all Pakistani citizens. He said, there is no NOC requirement (or any NOC pending) or barred to any provincial government to procure vaccine if they are able to.

The government will provide any facilitation if needed, he added.

