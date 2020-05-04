Corona Relief Tiger Force to become operational from today

ISLAMABAD: All set to operationalise Corona Relief Tiger Force from today (Monday) across the country, ARY News reported.

In this regard, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the assembly members via video link today to give guidelines about Corona Relief Tiger Force.

The meeting will take place today at 12 noon, in which plan to operationalise the force in the country. Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar will also attend the meeting via video link.

Dar on Sunday had called on Prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday to consult the matters of Corona Relief Tiger Force.

Usman Dar, while briefing the Prime Minister, had said that the Sindh government is not ready to cooperate on the issue of Tiger Force.

Usman Dar said the tiger force will ensure that standard operating procedures (SOPs) are followed during congregational prayers in mosques besides enforcing social distancing regulations at utility stores to check crowding.

Last week, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar had launched the Corona Relief Tiger Force in Sialkot. The force comprises of teachers, health workers, engineers, lawyers, doctors and people belonging to other segments of the society. As many as 20,000 members of the force are discharging their duties in Sialkot at the field corona hospital in the area.

