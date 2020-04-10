Coronavirus: 32 people tested positive again after completing isolation period

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Thirty-two persons have tested positive for coronavirus again despite completing their isolation period at a quarantine centre in Mandi Bahauddin, ARY News reported on Friday.

A health officer told media that a group of 83 pilgrims were kept at a quarantine centre in Mandi Bahauddin for 15 days but they were allegedly released two days ago before the arrival of their medical reports.

It emerged today that 32 people among them tested positive for COVID-19 again.

The total count of coronavirus cases has reached 4,695 in Pakistan as the country recorded at least 284 new cases and four deaths till Friday night, according to the national dashboard.

Punjab has the highest number of infections up to 2,287, 1,214 in Sindh, 620 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 219 in Balochistan, 215 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 107 in Islamabad and 33 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The country has conducted 54,706 COVID-19 tests including 2,478 today, whereas, the death toll jumped to 66. At least 727 patients have recovered from the disease while 45 still at critical condition.

The global tally of COVID-19 infections stands at 1,652,652 and 100,371 deaths while 369,937 patients recovered from the incurable disease.

