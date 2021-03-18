Coronavirus claims 61 more lives, infects 3,495 people in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed 61 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,717, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 61 more lives and 3,495 fresh infections were reported during the said period.

The total count of active cases is 24,592. The positivity ratio was recorded at 7.87 per cent during the past one day.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,634 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,062 patients are still in critical condition including 84 new cases.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 615,810.

A total of 44,377 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 577,501 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 9,648,242 samples have been tested thus far.

Amidst rising number of coronavirus cases, the Sindh government notified on Monday a string of measures, including limiting business hours and imposing smart lockdowns across the province until April 15, to halt the spread of the virus.

