Coronavirus claims 63 more lives in Pakistan, infects 3,946 in a day

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed 63 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,028, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 63 more lives and 3,946 fresh infections were reported during the period.

The total count of active cases is 36,849.

A total of 38,858 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Since the detection of the first COVID-19 case in the country, overall 9,934,373 tests have been conducted so far.

2,587 patients are in critical condition across the country, whereas, 27,47 people recovered from the deadly disease during the last 24 hours. Overall 588,975 have regained their health from the COVID-19.

Sindh remains top on the list with 263,815 cases reported in the province so far, followed by Punjab with 205,314 COVID cases so far.

81,787 cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 53,684 in Islamabad, 19,395 cases in Balochistan, 12,016 infections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 4,977 cases have been detected in Gilgit Baltistan.

