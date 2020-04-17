7 ways to fight quarantine blues amid coronavirus pandemic

As the world grapples with an unprecedented pandemic, people are cooped up inside their homes since many countries around the world are on lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In the process of adjusting to the prolonged periods of quarantine, people might be struggling to deal with anxiety and depression, and to eliminate boredom.

Here are seven ways that will help you fight boredom, depression and anxiety amid the health crisis:

Exercise and stretch

Being quarantined inside your home is no excuse to give up on exercise. Staying fit and healthy will help you get through this difficult time. Some workouts can be done without equipment at home or you can start the day with yoga as keeping the immune system strong is extremely important.

Get creative

Lift your spirit with art. You have all the time that you need to get creative. From doodling to bringing an empty canvas to life and some easy DIY projects, the options are unlimited.

Write and create online video content

We all are likely to be experiencing an array of emotions as there’s a lot of uncertainty about when we will get out of this crisis. Take a journal and pen down your thoughts. This is also a great time to generate online video content such as informative videos, vlogs and blog content.

Catch up with loved ones over video calls

Remember we are all in this together so this is a good time to reach out to your loved ones, catch up with them and make sure they are doing fine.

Learn how to cook better

Considering our busy schedules and fast paced lives, we may not always get the time to learn cooking or improve our already existing culinary skills. So, grab this opportunity to do so.

Read!

Reading is a great way to keep yourself busy. Maybe finish those half-read books, read books by your favourite author or even go through online articles.

Meditate and reflect

This is an ideal time for self-reflection. Appreciate all the positive things around you, your loved ones and reflect on your plans for the future as well.

Comments

comments