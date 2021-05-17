ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus has claimed 74 more lives across Pakistan during the past 24 hours, surging the death toll to 19,617, ARY News reported on Monday quoting National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to the NCOC, 3,232 new COVID-19 infections were reported during the said period. It said that overall 880,362 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country of which 792,522 have recovered from it. The positivity ratio was recorded at 8.8o percent in the last 24 hours.

Statistics 17 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 36,725

Positive Cases: 3232

Positivity % : 8.80%

Deaths : 74 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 17, 2021

As many as 36,725 tests were conducted to diagnosis the deadly virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of tests currently stands at 12,480,767.

4,443 patients are said to be critical.

Punjab reported the most 327,362 cases followed by Sindh with 299,194 infections, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 127,038 infections, while Balochistan has registered 23,866 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

The federal capital, according to NCOC, reported 79,221 cases and federally administered areas including Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) witnessed 5,423 and 18,258 cases respectively.

