COVID-19: Over 1,000 infections, 40 deaths reported in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 40 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,066, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 40 more lives and 1,008 fresh infections were reported.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,441 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,797 patients are still in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 31,510 and positivity rate stands at 3.19 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 556,519.

A total of 31,509 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 512,943 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 8,256,378 samples have been tested thus far.

