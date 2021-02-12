33 COVID-19 deaths, 1,270 cases recorded in Pakistan: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 33 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,218, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 33 more lives and 1,270 fresh infections were reported.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,481 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,743 patients are still in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 29,981 and the positivity rate stands at 3.59 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 560,363.

A total of 35,280 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 518,164 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 8,360,823 samples have been tested thus far.

Comments

comments