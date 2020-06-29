LAHORE: 576 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 74,778.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, eight more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll in the province to 1,681. Thus far, 26,026 patients have been cured of the disease in the province.

576 fresh cases were detected after 8,389 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.

A total of 498,496 tests have been conducted in the province so far.

According to district-wise details of cases, Lahore has so far reported 37,872 cases, Nankana Sahib 284, Kasur 533, Shiekhupura 945, Rawalpindi 5,736, Jhelum 331, Attock 363, Chakwal 111, Gujranwala 2,660, Sialkot 1,930, Narowal 193, Gujrat 1,972, Hafizabad 502, Mandibahuddin 241, Multan 4,566, and Khanewal 247.

Vehari has recorded 366 cases, Faisalabad 4,849, Chiniot 251, Toba Tek Singh 481, Jhang 287, Rahim Yar Khan 962, Sargodha 773, Mianwali 341, Khushab 162, Bhakkar 161, Bahawalnagar 354, Bahawalpur 1,161, Lodhran 191, DG Khan 1002, Muzaffargarh 772, Rajanpur 150, Layyah 277, Sahiwal 576, Okara 258, and Pakpattan 137.

