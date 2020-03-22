Coronavirus: Balochistan seeks deployment of military troops

QUETTA: The government of Balochistan has written a letter to the federal government seeking deployment of military troops amid rising number of the novel coronavirus cases in the province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The provincial government has sent a letter to the Ministry of Interior for deployment of the armed forces.

The letter seeks assistance of the military under Article 245 of the constitution to control the emergency situation caused by the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the province.

The province has sought the military’s help to the civil administration in the serious health emergency.

According to the latest statistics released by the government, 103 cases of novel coronavirus were reported from Balochistan.

According to earlier reports, Sindh government has decided to impose a province-wide lockdown over rising tally of coronavirus cases in the province.

According to sources privy to details, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah took the military leadership into confidence over the decision to lockdown the province.

“The announcement in this regard will be made on Sunday,” they said.

Detailing the planned curbs on movement, the sources said unnecessary outings and bringing vehicles on roads will be barred during the lockdown. However, medical stores and grocery shops will remain open during the restriction period.

Talking to ARY NEWS, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that the government have no desire for the lockdown however, tough decisions needed to be taken amid rising concerns over increasing tally of the virus infections in the province.

“We have consulted over the lockdown situation and mulled over as to what restrictions will remain in place during the period,” he said and added that a decision in this regard would be taken during a final meeting on Sunday (today).

“We have mulled over the strategy to ensure provision of ration to masses during lockdown while a plan will also be devised to address the issues faced by daily-wage employees during the period,” he said.

The minister said that a 15-day lockdown was proposed in Saturday’s meeting and the next meeting would decide how the plan would roll out during the implementation process.

