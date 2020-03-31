CAA issues new travel advisory for airlines amid coronavirus pandemic  

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday issued a 21-point travel advisory for all airlines including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in wake of coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

The airlines have been directed to fully implement the guidelines in order to avoid any spread of the virus.

According to the directives, the airlines should disinfect the planes before staring the boarding process.

“The airlines shall ensure that all passengers fill a mandatory-health declaration form provided to them from the government,” it said further calling for ensuring availability of the form on the social media platforms and websites of the airlines.

It said that the passengers and crew members would be bound to use surgical masks during travelling to avoid any transmission of coronavirus

The passengers will have to go through a screening and health examination process at the airport. During flight, the passengers will not be allowed to change their seats while cabin crew should provide the flyers with hand sanitizers after every 30 minutes.

Meal would be provided in flights lasting for more than two and a half hours while cabin crew will send photos of all passengers on the flight before take-off.

