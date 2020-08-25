ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus claimed nine more lives across the country over the past 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 6, 255.

According to latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the deadly virus infected 450 more people during this period, raising the tally of cases to 293,711.

As many as 24,231 samples were tested for the presence of Covid-19, out of which 450 turned out to be positive. The number of active cases of the disease has gone down to 9,031 as 278, 425 patients have recuperated.

More than 2.4 million tests have been conducted across the country thus far. Out of 1,128 patients under treatment in 735 hospitals across the country, 117 are on ventilators.

On Aug 24, the NCOC directed the provinces to expedite administrative measures to ensure strict adherence to SOPs regarding coronavirus and security measures during Muharram majalis and processions.

Speaking at a video link meeting of NCOC, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar directed all provincial governments including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to closely monitor the situation of Covid-19 during Muharram.

The forum was informed about gatherings and processions taking place in different parts of the country from 1st Muharram. The provincial chief secretaries briefed the forum through video link about measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus during Muharram.

