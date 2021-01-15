Pakistan records 2,417 cases, 45 COVID-19 deaths in a day

ISLAMABAD: The statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that the coronavirus pandemic claims 45 more lives, whereas, 2,417 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Friday.

In the past 24 hours, 45 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 10,863. 2,072 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,294 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 34,169.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 514,338.

A total of 40,359 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 469,306 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 7,284,009 samples have been tested thus far.

Comments

comments