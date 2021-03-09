Coronavirus claims 54 more lives in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 54 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,281, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 54 more lives and 1,353 fresh infections were reported during the said period.

The total count of active cases is 16,349 and the positivity rate stands at 4.25 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,365 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,644 patients are still in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 593,453.

A total of 31,786 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 563,823 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 9,278,613 samples have been tested thus far.

