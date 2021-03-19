3,449 coronavirus cases, 40 deaths reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed 40 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,757, ARY News reported on Friday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 40 more lives and 3,449 fresh infections were reported during the period.

The total count of active cases is 27,188. The positivity ratio was recorded at 8.04 per cent during the past one day.

A total of 42,845 tests were conducted across the country during this period.

276 patients are put on ventilators across the country, whereas, 2,601 patients are admitted to 631 hospitals.

Comments

comments