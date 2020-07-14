Number of coronavirus cases decreased in Punjab: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has said that coronavirus cases in the province have decreased due to smart lockdown strategy, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, Usman Buzdar said steps taken by Prime Minister to overcome the pandemic are being lauded at the international level. “Those doing negative politics on coronavirus have saw the defeat.”

The CM said the number of recovered patients in Punjab are increasing with every passing day. He also lauded the role of the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC).

He also urged the masses to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Eidul Azha to get themselves safe from the COVID-19 and other diseases.

The country reported 1,979 coronavirus cases and 50 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 253,603 and fatalities to 5,320. 1,979 new cases were detected after 21,020 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, according to the NCOC.

77,628 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment while 170,656 patients have recuperated from the disease. 16,06,190 tests have been conducted across the country so far.

