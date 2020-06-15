Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 144,478

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 144,478 after detection of record 5,248 new infections in past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country has reached 2,729 with 97 more virus-related deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

According to NCOC, 53,805 cases have been detected in Sindh, 54,138 in Punjab, 18,013 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,177 in Balochistan, 8,569 in Islamabad, 647 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,129 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 5,248 new cases were detected when 29,085 new tests were conducted during this period.

The number of people defeating the deadly virus has reached 53,721, while 88,028 are still battling the deadly virus.

Daily coronavirus testing capacity to be increased to 100,000 by July: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government intends to enhance the daily coronavirus testing capacity to 100,000 by next month.

Speaking about the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, the minister said that the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country has reached closer to 150,000 which are likely to increase two-fold by the end of this month.

