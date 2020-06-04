Number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rises to 85,264 with 1,770 deaths

ISLAMABAD: The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 85,264 with record case of 4,688 in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), so far, 32,910 cases have been detected in Sindh, 31,104 in Punjab, 11,373 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,224 in Balochistan, 3,544 in Islamabad, 285 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 824 in Gilgit Baltistan,

28,923 patients have recovered from the disease, while 53,366 are still battling the deadly virus. After 82 coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours the total tally of fatalities now stands at 1,770

So far, 615,511 tests have been conducted across the country.with 20,167 new tests during the period of last 24 hours.

Read more: Five COVID-19 vaccine candidates selected as finalists: report

On Wednesday, Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz had said that the intensity of coronavirus in the country is witnessing an increase as number of cases and death toll rises.

“Government has reviewed the situation on daily basis and lifted restrictions on movement in order to minimize its negative impact on lower segment of the society,” he had said while addressing a presser.

Global coronavirus cases

Coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 386,731 lives across the world so far, with over six point five million confirmed cases.

The United States is on top of the list with over 109,140 deaths followed by the Britain 39,728 and Italy with 33,601 deaths.

More than 3 million people have recovered from the infection.

Comments

comments