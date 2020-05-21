Coronavirus cases soar to 48,091 in Pakistan, 1017 dead

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 32 more deaths from novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,017, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,193 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to 48,091.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 17,382coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 18,964 in Sindh, 6,815 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,968 in Balochistan, 1,235 in Islamabad, 579 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 148 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 429,600 coronavirus tests and 15,346 in last 24 hours. 14,155 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country thus far.

Global coronavirus cases

Global coronavirus cases have surpassed 5 million , with Latin America overtaking the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily cases globally.

Latin America accounted for around a third of the 91,000 cases reported earlier this week. Europe and the United States each accounted for just over 20%.

A large number of those new cases came from Brazil, which recently surpassed Germany, France and the United Kingdom to become the third-largest outbreak in the world, behind the United States and Russia.

Cases in Brazil are now rising at a daily pace second only to the United States.

