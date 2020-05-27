Coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 59,151 with 1,225 deaths

ISLAMABAD: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Wednesday jumped to 59,151 after the country reported 1,441 new cases during last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 28 more deaths from coronavirus were reported in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities now stands at 1,225.

As per breakup, 21,118 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 23507 in Sindh, 8259 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3536 in Balochistan, 1879 in Islamabad, 638 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 214 in Azad Kashmir.

So far 19,142 patients have recovered from the deadly virus, while 38,784 are still under treatment.

Pakistan has so far conducted 499,399 coronavirus tests and 8,491 in last 24 hours.

Global coronavirus death toll

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 352,265 lives across the world and more than 5.6 million infections have so far been detected.

The United States has the highest death toll of 100,580 followed by Britain with 37,048 and Italy with 32,955, whereas in Brazil 24,593 people died of the pandemic.

Over 2.43 million infected people have so far been recovered from the disease.

