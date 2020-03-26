ISLAMABAD: The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has soared to 1,102 after Balochistan on Thursday morning confirmed 15 more COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported.

According to latest statistics, there are 417 corona patients in Sindh, 323 in Punjab, 131 in Balochistan, 84 Gilgit-Baltistan, 121 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 25 in Islamabad and one in Azad Kashmir.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had confirmed that 21 patients of coronavirus pandemic have recovered their health and eight people lost their lives out of total of 1102 cases in Pakistan.

The virus infects 64 per cent male and 26 per cent female COVID patients across the country. Five patients are critical while most the patients aged between 25 to 40.”

“93 per cent patients of COVID-19 travelled to foreign countries and I am insisting every day to strictly adopt precautionary measures to contain this disease. Don’t go outside except for basic needs and avoid shaking hands, otherwise, it is very difficult to stop its spread in other parts of the country.

“Pakistan has received 0.5 million N95 face masks from China and personal protection kits and other medical equipment up to 12 tons will be brought to the country on Friday,” he said on Wednesday.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a second meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Thursday to review the measures taken by the government to curb the novel coronavirus.

According to the details, the meeting will discuss various proposals to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, including the imposition of curfew and suspension of transport service across the country and its impact on the economy.

