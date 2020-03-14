Two more coronavirus cases emerge in Pakistan, tally jumps to 30

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Two more persons have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), authorities confirmed on Saturday.

As per details, the first was reported from Islamabad, while the second case detected in Sindh.

According to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) officials, a 30-year-old woman has been tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The patient from the capital had travelled from the US to Pakistan a few days ago.

The officials further added that the woman’s condition was critical and she had been placed on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, the second coronavirus case was reported in Karachi.

According to the Sindh Health Department, the patient arrived from Saudi Arab a few days back and was tested positive today.

Sindh Health Department has a new case of Corona Virus in Karachi. The patient arrived from Saudi Arab a few days back and was tested positive today. This brings the total number of cases to 16 in Sindh out of which 2 have recovered and sent home and 14 are under treatment, said a statement released by the provincial health department.

#Sindh Health Department has a new cases of Corona Virus in Karachi. The patient arrived from Saudi Arab a few days back and was tested positive today. This brings the total number of cases to 16 in Sindh out of which 2 have recovered and sent home and 14 are under treatment. — Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh (@SindhHealthDpt) March 14, 2020

With two more new coronavirus cases, the total number of cases reached 16 in Sindh and overall tall in Pakistan climbs to 30.

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 143,400, with 5,402 deaths, across 135 countries and territories by Saturday.

Outside China, by Saturday there had been 2,213 fatalities — 42 since Friday — for 62,583 cases, 2,665 of them new. The worst-hit nation after China is Italy with 1,266 deaths for 17,660 cases, Iran with 514 fatalities (11,364 cases), Spain, with 121 deaths for 4,231 cases and France, with 79 deaths and 3,661 cases.

